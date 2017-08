Aug 8 (Reuters) - Dynavax Technologies Corp

* Dynavax announces proposed public offering of common stock

* Dynavax Technologies Corp - ‍intends to offer and sell $125.0 million of shares of its common stock​

* Dynavax-Sees using proceeds from proposed offering to fund activities associated with preparing for anticipated U.S. Commercial launch of Heplisav-B​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: