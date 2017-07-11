FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年7月11日 / 晚上9点30分 / 25 天前

BRIEF-Dynegy agrees to sell three power generating assets for approximately $300 million

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 11 (Reuters) - Dynegy Inc:

* Dynegy reaches agreement to sell three power generating assets

* Deal for approximately $300 million

* Combined with previous LS Power transaction, approximately $780 million in aggregate sales proceeds will be used primarily for debt reduction​

* Says has also signed a purchase and sales agreement with Starwood Energy Group Global for two assets totaling $119 million

* Dynegy will receive $180 million in cash for ‍Lee Energy Facility ​

* Reached an agreement to sell its Lee Energy Facility to an affiliate of Rockland Capital

* To receive $180 million for ‍lee Energy Facility​​ and "avoid incremental capital investment" necessary to convert Lee Energy Facility to dual fuel status Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

