BRIEF-Dynegy posts Q2 earnings loss per share $1.96

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Dynegy Inc

* Dynegy announces 2017 second quarter results

* Dynegy Inc - ‍full-year 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance range remains unchanged at $1,200-1,400 million​

* Dynegy Inc - 2017 ‍adjusted free cash flow range is affirmed at $300-$500 million​

* Dynegy Inc qtrly ‍diluted earnings loss per share attributable to Dynegy Inc common stockholders $1.96​

* Qtrly operating revenues $ 1,164 million versus. $ 904 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.68, revenue view $1.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S