Feb 21 (Reuters) - Dynegy Inc:

* DYNEGY ANNOUNCES 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* DYNEGY INC QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $994 MILLION VERSUS $1,107 MILLION

* DYNEGY INC - COMPANY REPORTED A Q4 2017 NET LOSS OF $95 MILLION, COMPARED TO A NET LOSS OF $182 MILLION FOR Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: