FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-EA to acquire Respawn Entertainment
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
中国财经
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
深度分析
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月9日 / 晚上10点08分 / 更新于 17 小时前

BRIEF-EA to acquire Respawn Entertainment

1 分钟阅读

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Electronic Arts Inc

* EA to acquire Respawn Entertainment

* Electronic Arts - ‍under agreement, co will pay $151 million in cash, and up to $164 million in long-term equity in form of restricted stock units to employees​

* Electronic Arts Inc - ‍acquisition is expected to be neutral to co’s net income in fiscal years 2018 and 2019​

* Electronic Arts - co may also have to pay additional variable cash consideration contingent upon achieving certain milestones through calendar 2022​ end

* Electronic Arts Inc - ‍additional consideration is limited to a maximum of $140 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below