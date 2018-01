BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp Q4 EPS $0.45

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Eagle Bancorp Inc:

* EAGLE BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES $15.6 MILLION IN EARNINGS WITH A CONTINUING TREND OF RECORD OPERATING EARNINGS OF $30.2 MILLION FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.88 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 12% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 TO $75.4 MILLION OVER SAME PERIOD IN 2016 ​

* ‍NONINTEREST INCOME FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 INCREASED TO $9.5 MILLION FROM $7.0 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016​

* ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS WAS 0.82% AND 1.60% ON AN OPERATING BASIS FOR Q4​