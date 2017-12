Dec 19 (Reuters) - Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc:

* EAGLE BULK SHIPPING INC. ANNOUNCES THE PURCHASE OF ULTRAMAX BULKCARRIER

* EAGLE BULK SHIPPING INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED A 2015-BUILT CROWN-63 ULTRAMAX BULKCARRIER FOR A PURCHASE PRICE OF $21.275 MILLION

* EAGLE BULK SHIPPING INC SAYS VESSEL IS SCHEDULED TO BE DELIVERED TO COMPANY IN JANUARY 2018