1 个月前
2017年7月5日 / 晚上11点37分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Eagle bulk shipping says co's unit entered into credit agreement with it as borrower, certain of its units, lenders

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 5 (Reuters) - Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc:

* Eagle bulk shipping inc says on june 28, co's unit entered into a credit agreement with it as borrower, certain of its units, lenders - sec filing

* Eagle bulk shipping-agreement provides term loan facility of up to lesser of $61.2 million,40% of lesser purchase price of 9 vessels to be acquired by ultraco

* Eagle bulk shipping inc - proceeds of deal may be used for purpose of financing, refinancing or reimbursing a part of acquisition cost of vessels

* Eagle bulk shipping - credit agreement matures on earlier of five years after delivery of last remaining vessel to occur and october 31, 2022

* Eagle bulk shipping inc - agreement allows for increased commitments, in an aggregate principal amount of up to lesser of $38.8 million

* Eagle bulk shipping-agreement allows increased commitments in amount of also up to lesser of 40% of fair market value of any additional vessels to be financed Source text (bit.ly/2sHP2Xl) Further company coverage:

