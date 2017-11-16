BRIEF-Eagle Bulk Shipping Says ‍unit received $65 mln loan commitment for a senior secured credit facility

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc-

* Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. announces the pricing of USD 200 million in senior bonds and the arrangement of a USD 65 million credit facility

* Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc - unit ‍has priced $200 million in senior secured bonds which will carry a coupon of 8.25% and be due in November 2022​

* Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc- ‍unit received loan commitment from certain existing lenders in amount of $65 million for a senior secured credit facility

* Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc - ‍loan will bear an interest rate of Libor plus 3.50% and have a maturity date of November 2022​