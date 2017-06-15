FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月内
BRIEF-Eagle Energy announces ISS's recommendations; to accelerate cost reductions
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月15日 / 中午12点17分 / 2 个月内

BRIEF-Eagle Energy announces ISS's recommendations; to accelerate cost reductions

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 15 (Reuters) - Eagle Energy Inc

* Eagle Energy Inc announces independent advisory firm recommendation supporting a vote on Eagle's yellow proxy and additional cost reduction initiatives

* Eagle Energy Inc says 2017 capital and operating budget assumed an average WTI price of $US 55.46 per barrel of oil

* Eagle Energy Inc says in response to significantly weaker current oil prices, Eagle has decided to accelerate cost reductions

* Announces Institutional Shareholder Services Inc's recommendations for voting and additional cost reduction initiatives

* Within next 60 days, intends to implement material reductions in executive compensation, including materially reducing CEO's compensation

* Eagle Energy - Eagle's board unanimously recommends Eagle shareholders vote only yellow proxy or voting instruction form in favour of current board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below