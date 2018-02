Feb 8 (Reuters) - Eagle Energy Inc:

* . ANNOUNCES SALE OF ITS SALT FLAT FIELD IN TEXAS AND REDUCTION OF DEBT

* DEAL FOR ‍APPROXIMATELY $CA 33.3 MILLION CASH​

* DEAL IS BEING SIMULTANEOUSLY ANNOUNCED AND CLOSED WITH A PRIVATE, UNAFFILIATED U.S. COMPANY​