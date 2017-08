BRIEF-Eagle Energy Inc reports Q2 FFO of $0.10 per share

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Eagle Energy Inc -

* Eagle Energy Inc announces second quarter 2017 results, succession plan and cost reduction initiatives

* Qtrly FFO $0.10 per share

* Eagle Energy Inc - "Q2 production of 3,966 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("boe/d")

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02

* Eagle Energy Inc - sees 2017 average production of 3,700 to 3,900 boe/d

* Expects FY 2017 capital budget to be $21.0 million

* Qtrly revenue, net of royalties $14.2 million versus $13.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: