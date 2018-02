BRIEF-Eagle Materials Reports Q3 Earnings Per Share $2.08

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Eagle Materials Inc:

* EAGLE MATERIALS REPORTS RECORD THIRD QUARTER EPS UP 78% ON RECORD REVENUES

* Q3 REVENUE $359.4 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $368.8 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.08

* ‍Q3 FINANCIAL RESULTS INCLUDE A TAX BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $61 MILLION, OR $1.25 PER SHARE​

* EAGLE MATERIALS - ‍Q3 FINANCIAL RESULTS ALSO INCLUDE A $39 MILLION PRE-TAX CHARGE RELATED TO SETTLEMENT OF ITS CLASS ACTION WALLBOARD ANTITRUST LITIGATION​

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.39 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S