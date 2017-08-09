FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 天前
BRIEF-Eagle Pharmaceuticals posts Q2 adj. earnings $0.49/shr
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月9日 / 上午11点04分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-Eagle Pharmaceuticals posts Q2 adj. earnings $0.49/shr

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.28

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.49

* Q2 revenue $50.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $52.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc - board of directors approved an additional share buyback program of $100 million

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍2017 SG&A and research and development guidance remains unchanged​

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍company enters into $150 million amended and restated credit agreement​

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍implements initial expense reduction program​

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍have identified $10 million in expense reductions on an annualized basis which will begin impacting company's P&L in 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below