BRIEF-Eagle Pharmaceuticals Q3 earnings per share $0.98
焦点：中美堪称"奇迹"的巨额商业协议粉饰两国的失衡贸易
焦点：中美堪称"奇迹"的巨额商业协议粉饰两国的失衡贸易
中国10月通胀略超预期料年内持稳 货币政策仍中性侧重防风险
中国10月通胀略超预期料年内持稳 货币政策仍中性侧重防风险
焦点：韩国企业双十一促销忙 中韩关系缓和带来鼓舞
焦点：韩国企业双十一促销忙 中韩关系缓和带来鼓舞
2017年11月8日 / 中午12点20分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-Eagle Pharmaceuticals Q3 earnings per share $0.98

1 分钟阅读

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.22

* Q3 earnings per share $0.98

* Q3 revenue $63 million versus I/B/E/S view $51.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect full year 2017 research and development expense will be consistent with upper end of $31-$35 million range​

* Plan to begin dosing patients in Fulvestrant study in a few weeks and expect to file an NDA in Q4 of 2018​

* Expect full year 2017 SG&A expense to be in range of $67 million - $70 million, slightly higher than previous guidance​

* Will continue purchasing up to an additional $100 million shares under current share repurchase plan​

* On PEMFEXY, says “hope to find a way to market” as soon as possible, once co’s litigation with Eli Lilly is resolved​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

