June 19 (Reuters) - Aviragen Therapeutics Inc-

* East Hill Management says Aviragen Therapeutics "should abandon all of its plans to explore strategic alternatives and instead should wind up its business and liquidate"

* East Hill Management says on June 7 had talk with representatives of Aviragen's management and board to discuss, among other things, potential benefit of liquidating the co

* East hill management says intend to have further conversations, meetings with management and board of aviragen therapeutics

* East hill management and affiliates own 8.8 percent stake in aviragen therapeutics as of June 7