BRIEF-East West Bancorp reports Q3 diluted EPS of $0.91
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月19日 / 上午10点11分 / 2 天内

1 分钟阅读

Oct 19 (Reuters) - East West Bancorp Inc

* East West Bancorp reports net income for third quarter 2017 of $132.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.91, both up by 12% from the prior quarter

* Q3 earnings per share $0.91

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $352.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $301.9 million

* Qtrly ‍net interest income totaled $303.2 million, a 5% increase from $290.1 million​

* East West Bancorp Inc - ‍Q3 2017 adjusted net interest income of $298.6 million increased by $14.8 million or 5% sequentially​

* East West Bancorp Inc - qtrly ‍adjusted earnings per share $0.89​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

