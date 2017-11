Nov 13 (Reuters) - East West Bancorp Inc

* East West Bank announces agreement to sell Desert Community Bank branches to Flagstar Bank, FSB

* East West Bancorp Inc - ‍terms of transaction were not disclosed​

* East West Bancorp Inc - ‍following sale, DCB will retain its name and continue to operate as Desert Community Bank, a division of Flagstar Bank​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: