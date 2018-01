Jan 4 (Reuters) - Easterly Acquisition Corp:

* EASTERLY ACQUISITION CORP AND JH CAPITAL ANNOUNCE $125 MILLION FINANCING LED BY FORTRESS

* EASTERLY ACQUISITION CORP - ‍FINANCING WILL ENABLE JH CAPITAL TO PURCHASE $1 BILLION FACE VALUE OF CONSUMER DEBT RECEIVABLES BEGINNING IN Q1 OF 2018​

* EASTERLY ACQUISITION CORP - ‍JH CAPITAL NOW EXPECTS PURCHASES OF $75 MILLION DURING Q1 OF 2018 ALONE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: