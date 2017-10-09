FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF--Eastman Chemical updates full-year 2017 earnings outlook
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月9日 / 下午1点17分 / 9 天前

BRIEF--Eastman Chemical updates full-year 2017 earnings outlook

2 分钟阅读

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Eastman Chemical Co

* Updates full-year 2017 earnings expectations including preliminary expectations of impact of Kingsport operational incident

* Says it expects to be toward high end of earlier projected range of 10-12 percent adjusted eps growth in 2017 excluding impact of Kingsport incident

* Says ‍financial impact of recent hurricanes in U.S is expected to be neutral, with varying impacts by segment in 2017​

* Says ‍“underlying business conditions in Q3 were strong across company and are expected to continue into Q4​”

* Says ‍on October 4, 2017, company had an operational incident in Kingsport site’s coal gasification operations area​

* Says ‍all areas of manufacturing facility at the Kingsport site are returning to normal operations except Coal Gasification Operation​

* Says Kingsport incident is preliminarily​ ‍expected to impact operating earnings by between $50 and $100 million, mostly in Q4 2017

* Says ‍there were no serious injuries, no impact to human health or environment operational incident in Kingsport site Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below