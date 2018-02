Feb 7 (Reuters) - Eastside Distilling Inc:

* EASTSIDE DISTILLING BEGINS TO BENEFIT FROM THE 2017 CRAFT MODERNIZATION AND TAX REFORM ACT

* EASTSIDE DISTILLING - IN EVENT PRODUCTION REACHES 100,000 PROOF GALLONS PER ANNUM , ANNUAL SAVINGS WILL EXCEED $1 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: