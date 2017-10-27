FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-easyjet to buy part of Air Berlin's operations at Berlin Tegel airport for 40 mln euros ‍​
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月27日 / 晚上10点45分 / 更新于 14 小时内

BRIEF-easyjet to buy part of Air Berlin's operations at Berlin Tegel airport for 40 mln euros ‍​

1 分钟阅读

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Easyjet Plc:

* Easyjet says signed an agreement with air berlin to acquire part of its operations at berlin tegel airport for purchase consideration of 40 million euros ‍​

* Easyjet says acquisition will result in easyjet entering into leases for up to 25 a320 aircraft, offering employment to air berlin flying crews

* Says will make announcements on the new routes and services to be flown to and from tegel in due course‍​

* Will operate a reduced timetable at tegel during the winter season but plans to operate a full schedule from summer season 2018

* Easyjet says launched recruitment campaign to attract around 1000 of air berlin’s pilots and cabin crew who will be recruited over coming months Source Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below