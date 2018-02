BRIEF-Eaton Q4 Net Income And Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.43

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Eaton Corporation Plc:

* EATON REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.43

* SALES IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017 WERE $5.2 BILLION, UP 7 PERCENT OVER THE SAME PERIOD IN 2016

* SALES INCREASE CONSISTED OF 5 PERCENT GROWTH IN ORGANIC SALES AND 2 PERCENT INCREASE FROM POSITIVE CURRENCY TRANSLATION

* EXPECT 2018 NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE BETWEEN $5.00 AND $5.20

* ANTICIPATE NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $1.00 AND $1.10

* ‍IMPACT OF NEW U.S. TAX BILL WAS INCOME OF $62 MILLION IN Q4​

* FOR 2018, EXPECT ORGANIC REVENUES TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 4 PERCENT

* EXCLUDING INCOME OF $62 MILLION RELATED TO NEW U.S. TAX BILL Q4 NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WERE $1.29