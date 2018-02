Feb 27 (Reuters) - eBay Inc:

* EBAY TO ACQUIRE GIOSIS’ JAPAN BUSINESS

* EBAY INC - AS PART OF TRANSACTION, EBAY WILL RELINQUISH ITS INVESTMENT IN GIOSIS’ NON-JAPANESE BUSINESSES.

* EBAY INC - ‍ADDITIONAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED​