Feb 13 (Reuters) - Ebiquity Plc:

* EBIQUITY PLC - ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR DISPOSAL OF ITS ADINTEL BUSINESS TO NIELSEN MEDIA RESEARCH LIMITED, A SUBSIDIARY OF NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC

* EBIQUITY PLC - DEAL CONSIDERATION IS 26 MILLION STG, PAYABLE IN CASH ON COMPLETION