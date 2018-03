March 1 (Reuters) - Ebix Inc:

* EBIX Q4 REVENUE ROSE 31% TO $104.7M AND EPS ROSE 11% TO $0.84; FULL YEAR REVENUE ROSE 22% TO $364.0M AND EPS ROSE 11% TO $3.17

* Q4 REVENUE $104.7 MILLION VERSUS $80 MILLION