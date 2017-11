Nov 2 (Reuters) - Echelon Corp

* Echelon reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.14

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.19

* Q3 revenue $7.8 million

* Sees Q4 2017 GAAP loss per share $0.24 to $0.32

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $7.8 million to $8.2 million

* Echelon Corp sees FY ‍non-GAAP loss per share is expected to be between $0.15 and $0.23​