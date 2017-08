BRIEF-Echo Global Logistics Q2 non-gaap EPS $0.18

July 27 (Reuters) - Echo Global Logistics Inc:

* Echo Global Logistics reports record second quarter revenue; up 6 pct year over year

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.18

* Q2 loss per share $0.01

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $455 million to $485 million

* Q2 revenue $470.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $466.4 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $1.76 billion to $1.82 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $502.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S