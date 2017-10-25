FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Echo Global Logistics reports Q3 earnings per share $0.09
2017年10月25日 / 晚上8点17分 / 更新于 10 小时内

BRIEF-Echo Global Logistics reports Q3 earnings per share $0.09

1 分钟阅读

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Echo Global Logistics Inc:

* Echo Global Logistics reports record third quarter revenue; up 11pct year over year

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.27

* Q3 earnings per share $0.09

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $460 million to $500 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.855 billion to $1.895 billion

* Q3 revenue $509.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $473.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $1.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $437.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

