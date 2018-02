BRIEF-Eclipse Resources Says $300-$320 Mln Initial Capital Budget For 2018

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Eclipse Resources Corp:

* ECLIPSE RESOURCES REPORTS PROVED RESERVES, OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL UPDATE

* ECLIPSE RESOURCES CORP - COMPANY HAS ESTABLISHED AN INITIAL CAPITAL BUDGET FOR FULL YEAR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $300 - $320 MILLION

* ECLIPSE RESOURCES CORP - ‍NET PRODUCTION FOR Q4 2017 AVERAGED 311.7 MMCFE PER DAY, A 22% INCREASE OVER Q4 2016 PRODUCTION​

* ECLIPSE RESOURCES CORP - PRODUCTION GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018 OF 335 MMCFE PER DAY TO 355 MMCFE PER DAY​

* ECLIPSE RESOURCES CORP SEES Q1 2018 PRODUCTION 295 MMCFE/D TO 305 MMCFE/D Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: