Nov 14 (Reuters) - ECN Capital Corp:

* ECN Capital reports $0.03 in after tax adjusted EPS in Q3-2017

* ECN Capital qtrly ‍net financial income, net of interest expense & provision for credit losses, was $31.6 million versus $38.7 million​

* ECN Capital Corp - ‍total earning assets owned and under management as at September 30, 2017 were $3.8 billion, versus $4.2 billion as at June 30, 2017​