BRIEF-ECN Capital to sell Canadian Commercial And Vendor Finance assets

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Ecn Capital Corp

* ECN Capital to sell Canadian Commercial and Vendor Finance assets

* ECN Capital Corp says ‍finance assets for cash proceeds of approximately c$900 million​

* ECN Capital-‍transaction will free up approximately c$180 million in equity capital for redeployment in furthering of ECN Capital’s ongoing strategic plan​

* ECN Capital - ‍ entered into a definitive agreement with Canadian Western Bank to sell all of company's Canadian Commercial and Vendor Finance assets