FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy Solutions terminates note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月21日 / 晚上9点57分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy Solutions terminates note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 21 (Reuters) - Eco-stim Energy Solutions Inc-

* Eco-Stim Energy Solutions - all obligations under note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings, Llc, notes issued to fir tree deemed paid, been terminated

* No termination penalty or fee was incurred in connection with termination of notes agreement - sec filing

* Co's conversion of the notes into common stock on june 20 reduced co's debt by approximately $41.4 million

* Eco-Stim Energy Solutions-fir tree beneficially owns about 70.84% of co's outstanding shares of common stock that were issued, outstanding on may 15, 2017

* Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Inc - upon issuance of 29.5 million shares of common stock to fir tree on june 20, 2017, a change of control of co occurred Source text: (bit.ly/2sWnVXS) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below