Feb 22 (Reuters) - Ecobalt Solutions Inc:

* ECOBALT CONTINUES ADVANCING DUE DILIGENCE WITH POTENTIAL OFF-TAKE PARTNERS

* ECOBALT - REGARDING RECENT NEWS ISSUED BY MESNAC, CO CLARIFIES IT SIGNED NON-BINDING LOIS WITH NUMEROUS PARTIES BUT NO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS FINALIZED​