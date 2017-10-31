FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ecolab reports Q3 earnings per share $1.34
频道
专题
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
半岛局势
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
时事要闻
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
深度分析
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月31日 / 下午12点51分 / 更新于 21 小时前

BRIEF-Ecolab reports Q3 earnings per share $1.34

2 分钟阅读

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Ecolab Inc

* Ecolab third quarter reported diluted eps $1.34; adjusted diluted EPS $1.37, +7%; includes $0.04 hurricane impact; full year 2017 adjusted diluted EPS forecast revised to $4.65 to $4.75

* Sees Q4 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.35 to $1.45

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.37

* Q3 earnings per share $1.34

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ecolab Inc - ‍hurricane impacts are estimated to have been a negative $0.04 per share in quarter​

* Ecolab Inc - qtrly net sales based on reported public currency rates $‍3,563.3​ million versus $3,386.1 million

* Ecolab Inc - ‍expect impact of hurricanes on Q4 sales and costs will be approximately $0.04 per share​

* Ecolab Inc - ‍2017 adjusted diluted EPS forecast revised to $4.65 to $4.75​

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $3.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ecolab Inc - ‍expect net Q4 special charges to be minimal​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below