Dec 12 (Reuters) - Ecology And Environment Inc:

* ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT, INC. REPORTS IMPROVED SOUTH AMERICAN RESULTS, LOWER OVERALL EARNINGS FOR FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.12

* - QTRLY NET REVENUE $27.08 MILLION VERSUS $25.32 MILLION