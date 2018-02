Feb 27 (Reuters) - Ecopetrol Sa:

* ECOPETROL BUSINESS GROUP PRESENTS ITS 2017 FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR RESULTS

* SAYS QTRLY TOTAL SALES COP 15.36 TRILLION VERSUS COP 13.31 TRILLION

* SAYS QTRLY NET INCOME COP 3.43 TRILLION VERSUS COP 186 BILLION LAST YEAR

* SAYS QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME COP 3.62 TRILLION VERSUS COP 358 BILLION LAST YEAR

* SAYS MET ITS 2017 PRODUCTION GOAL, AT 715 THOUSAND BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT PER DAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: