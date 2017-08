Aug 2 (Reuters) - Edgewater Technology Inc

* Edgewater reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.06

* Q2 revenue $30.3 million versus $34 million

* Edgewater Technology Inc - anticipate q3 of 2017 service revenue will be in range of $24.5 million to $25.5 million

* Edgewater Technology - net loss in 2017 impacted by $3.4 million in severance-related charges associated with termination of former executive officers of co​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: