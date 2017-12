Dec 12 (Reuters) - Edgewell Personal Care Co:

* EDGEWELL PERSONAL CARE ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF SANDY SHELDON, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* EDGEWELL PERSONAL CARE - ELIZABETH DREYER, VP, CONTROLLER & CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL SERVE AS CO‘S INTERIM CFO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: