BRIEF-Edgewell Personal Care announces Q4 GAAP loss per share $2.61
2017年11月9日 / 上午11点17分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Edgewell Personal Care announces Q4 GAAP loss per share $2.61

2 分钟阅读

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Edgewell Personal Care Co

* Edgewell Personal Care announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 results and provides fiscal year 2018 financial outlook

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.00

* Q4 gaap loss per share $2.61

* Q4 sales $564.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $588.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 adjusted earnings per share $3.80 to $4.00

* Sees FY 2018 GAAP earnings per share $4.00 to $4.20

* fy2018 earnings per share view $4.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Edgewell Personal Care Co - ‍“Fiscal 2017 was a challenging year, with unprecedented category and competitive pressure”​

* Edgewell Personal Care Co - ‍Q4 and full year net sales were “short of our expectations”​

* Edgewell Personal Care Co - ‍Planned savings and efficiency initiatives anticipated to drive $25 - $30 million in net savings in fiscal 2018​

* Edgewell Personal Care Co - ‍In fiscal 2018, we anticipate that net sales and earnings performance will not be uniform by quarter​

* Edgewell Personal Care Co - ‍Company anticipates that fiscal 2018 free cash flow will be above 100% of gaap net earnings​

* Edgewell Personal Care - ‍Sale of playtex gloves business was completed in oct & will result in pre-tax gain of $16 million during first fiscal quarter of 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

