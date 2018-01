Jan 18 (Reuters) - Edgewell Personal Care Co:

* EDGEWELL PERSONAL CARE ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE JACK BLACK L.L.C.

* EDGEWELL PERSONAL CARE CO - ‍TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED​

* EDGEWELL PERSONAL CARE CO - ‍TRANSACTION WILL BE FUNDED FROM OPERATING CASH AND IS EXPECTED TO BE EPS NEUTRAL IN FISCAL 2018​