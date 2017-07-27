FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 天前
BRIEF-Edison International Q2 earnings per share $0.85
2017年7月27日 / 晚上8点12分 / 8 天前

BRIEF-Edison International Q2 earnings per share $0.85

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Edison International

* Edison International reports second quarter 2017 results; increases guidance

* Q2 earnings per share $0.85

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Edison International - 2017 earnings guidance increased

* Edison International sees FY 2017 EIX core EPS $4.13 to $4.23

* Qtrly total operating revenue $ 2,965 million versus. $2,777 million

* Edison International - sees FY EIX basic EPS in the range of $4.13- $4.33

* Q2 revenue view $2.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Edison International - no impact from non-core items in Q2 2017 and Q2 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

