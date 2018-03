March 6 (Reuters) - Editas Medicine Inc:

* EDITAS MEDICINE ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS AND UPDATE

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.84

* EDITAS MEDICINE - EDIT-101 FOR LEBER CONGENITAL AMAUROSIS TYPE 10 ON TRACK FOR MID-2018 INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG FILING

* YEAR-END CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES OF $329 MILLION EXPECTED TO FUND BUSINESS FOR AT LEAST 24 MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: