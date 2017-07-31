BRIEF-EDR reports Q2 EPS $0.07

July 31 (Reuters) - Education Realty Trust Inc

* Edr announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.07

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 core FFO per share/unit to $0.42

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Declared a $0.39 dividend per share payable august 15th, which represents a 2.6 pct increase in company's dividend

* Management reaffirms its 2017 guidance of net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted share of $0.51 to $0.61

* Management reaffirms its 2017 guidance of core FFO per share/unit of $1.90 to $2.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: