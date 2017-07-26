FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 天前
BRIEF-Edwards Lifesciences Q2 shr $0.86 , Q2 adj shr $1.08
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月26日 / 晚上8点34分 / 10 天前

BRIEF-Edwards Lifesciences Q2 shr $0.86 , Q2 adj shr $1.08

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp

* Edwards lifesciences says 2017 adjusted eps guidance increased to $3.65 to $3.85, from $3.43 to $3.55

* Edwards lifesciences corp q2 earnings per share $0.86; q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.08; q2 sales up 11 percent to $842 million; q2 underlying sales up 15 percent to $864 million

* Edwards lifesciences q2 transcatheter heart valve therapy sales $487.5 million, a 16.5 percent growth rate over q2 last year, or 23.3 percent on an underlying basis

* Edwards lifesciences says for fy 2017 sales estimate is now at high end of previous $3.2 billion to $3.4 billion guidance

* Edwards lifesciences says for q3 projects underlying sales, adjusting for impact of germany stocking sales consumption, to be between $810 million and $850 million

* Edwards lifesciences says projects q3 adjusted eps, adjusting for impact of germany stocking sales consumption, of $0.80 to $0.90

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.88, revenue view $840.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.53, revenue view $3.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.83, revenue view $824.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Edwards lifesciences says q2 reported, adjusted eps include $0.13 favorable impact from excess tax benefit related to employee stock-based compensation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below