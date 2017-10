Oct 13 (Reuters) - Egain Corp

* Egain Corp CFO Eric Smit​ reports grant of 112,000 options of co’s common stock on Sept 19 - SEC filing

* Egain Corp CFO Smit​'s options will vest and became exercisable over four years at rate of 1/48th of the total shares each month following Sept 1, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2yff5qE) Further company coverage: