Nov 8 (Reuters) - EGain Corp

* EGain reports 16% growth year over year in SaaS revenue and $5.9 million in operating cash generated in Q1 2018

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.02

* Egain Corp - ‍qtrly total revenue, excluding legacy license revenue, was $14.4 million, up 10% year over year from Q1 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: