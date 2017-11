Nov 27 (Reuters) - Egalet Corp:

* EGALET CORP - ‍COMPANY DID NOT RECEIVE ANY WRITTEN NOTIFICATION ON OR BEFORE NOTIFICATION DEADLINE FOR PRODUCT LAUNCH FROM APOTEX CORP & APOTEX INC​

* EGALET CORP - ‍APOTEX HAS LOST RIGHT TO LAUNCH AN AUTHORIZED GENERIC VERSION OF SPRIX NASAL SPRAY​

* EGALET CORP - ‍IF APOTEX IS ABLE TO SATISFY REQUIREMENTS FOR LAUNCHING AN UNAUTHORIZED GENERIC, IT WOULD BE PERMITTED TO DO SO IN SEPTEMBER 2018​ Source text: [bit.ly/2Bi4sBb] Further company coverage: