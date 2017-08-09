FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 天前
BRIEF-Egalet Q2 loss per share $1.04
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月9日 / 晚上8点33分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-Egalet Q2 loss per share $1.04

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Egalet Corp

* Egalet announces second quarter 2017 financial results and expense reduction plan

* Q2 loss per share $1.04

* Says ‍announcing an expense reduction plan that includes a corporate restructuring​

* Qtrly net revenue grew to $6.3 million representing increases of 81 percent over q2 of 2016 and 15 percent over Q1 of 2017

* Egalet corp says company restructuring expected to reduce costs by 35%

* Egalet - reducing workforce, excluding sales team, by nearly 40 percent. With this initiative, along with elimination of certain other expenditures​

* Says ‍with the initiative expects total costs and expenses to be between $55 and $60 million in 2018​

* Egalet Corp - anticipates that its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, will enable Egalet to fund its operations into 2020​

* Says ‍total net product sales were $6.3 million for quarter ended June 30, 2017 compared to $3.5 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below