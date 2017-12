BRIEF-Egalet Receives FDA Tentative Approval For Chronic Pain Treatment Drug

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Egalet Corp:

* EGALET RECEIVES FDA TENTATIVE APPROVAL FOR EXPANDED LABEL FOR ARYMO® ER (MORPHINE SULFATE) C-II, AN EXTENDED-RELEASE MORPHINE PRODUCT FORMULATED WITH ABUSE-DETERRENT PROPERTIES FOR TREATMENT OF CHRONIC PAIN

* EGALET - FINAL APPROVAL EXPECTED TO BE GRANTED WHEN EXCLUSIVITY PERIOD EXPIRES ON OCT. 2, 2018

* EGALET CORP - ‍INTRANASAL ABUSE-DETERRENT CLAIM TO BE ADDED TO ARYMO ER PRESCRIBING INFORMATION LABEL FOR ARYMO ER C-II​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: